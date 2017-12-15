Indian American shot, killed in convenience store robbery

Indian American Karunakar Karengle was shot and killed during a robbery at his own convenience store in Fairfield, Ohio.

According to WLWT5, Karengle was working on Monday, Dec. 11 at the Jiffy Convenience Mart when two men came in with a firearm at around 10 p.m., shot Karengle and took some money and left.

First responders from the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the scene and took Karengle to UC West Chester Hospital where he died on Friday, Dec. 15.

His identity had been withheld until his family in India was notified and no arrests have been made yet.

While the description of the men is unavailable, police told the Journal News that they both were wearing hoodies covering most of their faces, one wore a dark jacket while the other wore a light colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Tip Line at 513-896-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 as well as submit a Tip on the city’s website at www.fairfieldoh.gov/AnonymousCrimeTip.

Individuals with information can remain anonymous and may receive a reward.