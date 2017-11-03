Indian American sex guru commited suicide due to depression

Psalm Isadora, who passed away on March 26, 2017 from depression, exposed the ancient secrets of Tantra to the modern world in what she called “the yoga of sex,” where she specialized in helping women have better sex and men reach peak performance.

Being raised in a fundamentalist Christian cult, Isadora experienced years of sexual trauma as she was sexually abused by her father and this made her ignite her passion to teach sexual empowerment and modern sexual education.

She left the cult at the age of 17 and came to Santa Monica, California where she became a sex and love guru, teaching sex education for free online as well as at live events and on TV shows where she coached celebrities and even an NFL player, as reported by the New Zealand Herald.

However, as a result of the sexual trauma she faced as a child, Isadora was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 29 when she landed in the ER after a crystal meth overdose, “I spent my 20s in a hot mess of sex and drugs,” Isadora said in a wellness seminar last year, months before she committed suicide.

Isadora eventually turned to yoga which changed her life forever and traveled to India in 2007 to immerse herself in the ancient teachings of Tantra, which would help with deep healing and discovering her own path as a healer.

According to her website, she ended up continuing the tradition of going to India for eight years, teaching yoga to sex-trafficked women in the red light district of Calcutta because the ancient teachings on feminine and sexual energy were kept a secret in India for centuries due to religious taboos.

Her work in Calcutta was then made into a documentary which was titled “Shakti.”

Isadora committed suicide on March 26, at the age of 42 after she decided to stop taking her prescription medication as well as alcohol and caffeine, which led to severe depression and the increase of suicidal thoughts.

According to famousbirthdays.com, Isadora founded the global sex coaching program called Urban Kama Sutra, appeared as a featured expert on Cougar Club on Playboy TV and Modern Sex on Buzzfeed in 2016, she also created the OYoga technique which combines belly dancing with burlesque and yoga along with working alongside Lisa Ling on the CNN documentary series “This Is Life;” she was a single mother and is survived by her son.