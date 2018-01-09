Indian-American Senator appointed to important Judiciary Committee

Almost exactly a year after being elected to the U.S. Congress, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, the first Indian-American elected to the upper house, has been appointed to the important Senate Judiciary Committee.

Harris serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Environment and Public Works, and the Committee on the Budget, according to her Congressional website.

@SenKamalaHarris

Thrilled to share that I’ve been appointed to the Senate Judiciary Committee. You have my commitment that I will fight for justice on behalf of Californians and all Americans.

Harris, who completed a year in Congress after being sworn-in Jan. 3 last year, tweeted she was “thrilled” with the appointment. In just one year, her already high profile before being elected, was further elevated by her performance during the year in Congress, and in the minds of many top Democrats, the Indian-American is a contender for the presidential race in 2020.

On the anniversary of her first year, Harris reflected on what she had learned in 2017.

“I can’t help but think that it’s time we replace division with a new way of thinking,” Harris said on Facebook.

“I’ve come up with a little equation which is this: diversity, because we are a diverse country, plus commonality, seeing what we all have in common, equals unity. Let’s agree that our diversity is our strength, and our strength is out (sic) unity,” Harris said. Unity in diversity would build “the muscle that will power our movement,” Harris concluded.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was also appointed to the Judiciary Committee the same day as Harris. Only one African-American has served on the Judiciary Committee in the last 200 years, before Booker and Harris, who is part African-American, a press release from Booker’s office pointed out.

The Judiciary Committee oversees the U.S. Department of Justice, including the FBI, as well as the Department of Homeland Security. Both Harris and Booker have been persistent critics of Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Congress. Harris gained notoriety and national attention for her prosecutorial style of grilling Sessions during intelligence hearings in June.