Indian American scientist Dr. Raj Shah honored with multiple awards

Dr. Raj Shah, the director at Koehler Instrument company in New York was recently honored with the International Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers’ (STLE) prestigious PM Ku Medal, at the organization’s recent annual meeting in Minneapolis.

Shah is the youngest recipient of the PM Ku medal, which was established in 1978 to recognize outstanding and selfless achievements.

According to a press release, Shah was also honored by the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI International) with its prestigious John A. Bellanti Sr. Memorial Award, an award that is typically only given to an individual who has performed extensive service and helped foster growth and progress.

Shah was also felicitated by the NLGI India chapter earlier this year with its first ever long service award during their annual meeting in Amritsar, Punjab, India.

Shah is a Fellow of NLGI International, a Fellow at Society of Tribology and Lubrication engineers (STLE International) and was recently also conferred a title of Fellow from the Energy Institute in the UK.

In the past, he has received the ASTM Award of Excellence thrice in his career and the ASTM Eagle award as well as the distinguished alumni award from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai, India.

Shah has served on the Graduate alumni board of directors of his alma mater Penn State University.

He is a Chartered Scientist with the Science Council in the UK and is currently involved in working closely with several universities and is on the industrial advisory board in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the State University of New York, Stony Brook, the School of Engineering, Design, Technology and Professional programs (SEDTAPP) at Pennsylvania State University and the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, Tribology and Lubrication science minor at the Auburn University.

Shah lives in Melville, New York with his wife Nilou and son Kian.