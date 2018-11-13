Indian American Satish Bukkapatnam named as SME 2018 College of Fellows

Indian American engineer Satish T.S. Bukkapatnam, has been named a 2018 Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) College of Fellows.

Bukkapatnam is among six others who were recognized by their peers and the manufacturing community as key contributors to the social, technical and educational progress of the manufacturing industry.

Bukkapatnam serves as a Rockwell International professor within the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at Texas A&M University.

He is also the director of Texas A&M Engineering Experimentation Station Institute for Manufacturing Systems and has joint appointments with the Biomedical and Mechanical Engineering departments.

Bukkapatnam’s research addresses broad aspects of smart manufacturing like the harnessing of high-resolution nonlinear dynamic information, such as wireless MEMS sensor signals, which will improve the monitoring and prognostics of ultraprecision and nanomanufacturing processes and machines, as well as cardiorespiratory processes.

This research has led to over 150 peer-reviewed publications, five pending patents and $5 million in grants from the National Science Foundation.

Having been recognized many times before, Bukkapatnam received his master’s degree and doctorate in industrial and manufacturing engineering from Pennsylvania State University and his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from S.V. University in Tirupati, India.