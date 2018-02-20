Indian American Sanjay Patel to run for Congress in Florida

NEW YORK – Sanjay Patel, the Indian American-origin Democratic State Committeeman in Brevard County, Florida, has announced that he will be running for Congress to challenge incumbent Republican Bill Posey in the District 8, according to a Florida Today report.

According to his website, “Patel is an activist, change maker and organizational transformation consultant who has nearly two decades of diverse experience in the government, corporate and nonprofit sectors.”

“I believe it’s time to cultivate a real conversation on the Space and Treasure coasts about economic, social and environmental justice for all people. I look forward to meeting with, listening to and learning from voters throughout our community over the next several months, as we embark upon what I’m sure will be an extraordinary journey,” Patel told Florida Today.

“I am the American Dream, a first-generation immigrant, the son of parents who have barely a high school education, a graduate of UCLA with a degree in economics who has built a small business and a nonprofit, and led transformative efforts in business, philanthropy and politics. It’s time to take the skills and experiences built from my education, my work and, most importantly, from my life on this planet — and transform our collective sadness and outrage into justice for us all,” he added.

Patel graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Economics and soon began his career in technology, strategy and consulting roles at Deloitte, Genentech as well as the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency, according to his website.

After that he “launched a small consulting business in San Francisco, and subsequently founded a nonprofit that used social media to raise funds for change makers across the globe.”

Patel wants to “work to build prosperity for Florida’s families; guarantee health care for all Americans; protect our land, air and our water; and reform our immigration policy to reflect America’s deepest values,” according to his website.

Patel is married to Stacey Patel, who chairs the Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee. The couple was elected as Bernie Sanders delegates to the 2016 Democratic National Convention, according to Florida Today.