Indian American runs for Board of Education in New York

NEW YORK – Indian American Dr. Uzma Syed will be running for the Board of Trustee for the Syosset School District Board of Education, New York, and she promises to enhance academic programs to maintain Blue Ribbon standards, leverage technology to foster active learning, create a secure environment to support the physical, mental and social wellbeing of the children of the school district.

Dr. Syed attended Medical School at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine and completed her training in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, New York.

She is currently a partner at South Shore Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine Consultants in West Islip and Syosset.

Dr. Syed feels strongly about the community in which she grew up and is now raising her two kids.

“Like many of you, I am a parent, a property owner and a taxpayer of Syosset. I want to be the voice of our community, and make sure that Syosset remains a pioneer in education, technology, sports, arts, and in all aspects of our district. I have great aspirations for bringing positive change to all age groups in our district,” she said in a press release.

The Syosset Central School District is a K-12 district that serves all of Syosset and Woodbury with 10 schools and 6,636 enrolled students, ranked as the 16th best School District in the nation.

In October 2017, the Board unanimously approved Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha as holidays in the 2017-18 school year.

The election will take place on Tuesday, May 15.