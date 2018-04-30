Indian American running for state representative in Michigan

NEW YORK – Indian American Padma Kuppa of Troy, Michigan, is running for state representative and wants “to create a positive impact in our community.”

Kuppa was born in India and grew up in the U.S. but her family moved back to India in the early 1980s. She, however, moved back to attend grad school.

“After starting a family, I moved to Michigan. I was blessed to be able to stay home for a few years and raise our children. During that time, I came to appreciate how kind and caring people here are. I realized that building a tight-knit community like ours happens from the ground up, so I began looking for ways to get involved. And that’s when my love for the area started turning into action,” Kuppa states on her campaign website.

Kuppa is highly involved in her community. She serves on the Boards of the Troy Historic Society and Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion and volunteers with The Troy Community Coalition and PTAs from K-12.

She is also a founding member of the Troy-area Interfaith Group and helped organize the National Day of Prayer Celebration.

She was also appointed to the Troy Planning Commission where she introduced a Tree Protection Ordinance which was approved.

Along with helping out in the community, Kuppa has been a Systems Manager at a university-based non-profit as well as a Project Manager with Chrysler and a Business Analyst in auto finance.

She has contributed to MetroParent magazine and works for a locally-owned business.

If elected, Kuppa vows to invest in education, bring people together, protect the environment and fix infrastructure, as well as encourage sustainable economic development and promote a tax plan that will not burden children in the future.