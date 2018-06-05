Indian American robs bank, leaves money behind

An Indian American man, Rajesh Kumar Patel, 53, was arrested for robbing Fort Worth Community Credit Union Bank in Weatherford, Texas, on Wednesday but he changed his mind and left the money behind.

According to the Weatherford Democrat, Patel was in the bank when he provided a note demanding money and claimed to have a weapon, which seemed to be a gun but was actually a BB gun.

“He had a red money bag with what looked like a gun inside of it and it ended up being a gun but it was actually a BB gun. It wasn’t a real gun,” Sgt. Jason Hayes told the Weatherford Democrat.

“She puts the money on the counter and the guy, I guess for whatever reason, he decides he doesn’t want to rob the bank now, he doesn’t want to take the money,” he added.

Patel then closed the bag and left the bank without taking any of the money.

Police were able to catch him since bank employees had gotten a hold of his license plate number from.

“I think the biggest deal is that he’s fallen on some financially hard times and thought that would be the way to recover some of the money he’s lost,” Hayes told the Weatherford Democrat.