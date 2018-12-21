Indian American restaurant owners respond to racist Facebook comments in Montana

Indian Americans Raj and Priyanka Singh opened up the first Indian restaurant Gallatin County in 2013, after moving to Montana from Alabama.

The Singhs, owners of Curry Express, recently posted a video of their lunch buffet on Facebook and received some hateful feedback.

According to a Yahoo Lifestyle report, apparently a man by the name of Richard Suttles was extremely angry and wrote a bunch of negative comments.

Here is the dialogue between the two parties:

Suttles: “I’m going to puke.”

Singhs: “Don’t be disrespectful. Have some manners.”

Suttles: “Your race is an insult to the Earth. You come here, get a handout, and don’t do manual labor here but make a killing off our tax dollars. So to that. Go f*** yourself.”

Singhs: “I am intrigued by your intellect. Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

The Singhs are now worried for their safety.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to get a message like that. There’s a first for everything in life I suppose. Welcome to the ignorant 21st century,” they told Yahoo Lifestyle.

However, the Singhs are getting all kinds of support from the community after the incident.

People are in fact describing them as kind, hardworking people.