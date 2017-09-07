Indian American restaurant owner in New Jersey stabbed in robbery

NEW YORK – Sunil Pendse, who owns and operates Shezan Restaurant and Banquet Hall on Oak Tree Road in Edison, New Jersey, was attacked by a pair of armed robbers looking to steal some cash, on Tuesday, September 5.

According to a CBS New York report, Pendse was doing some paperwork at the restaurant when he heard a noise at around 5:30 p.m. and walked to the front and saw that two men had entered the restaurant, demanding money.

One man smacked him in the face with the back of a gun, twice, while the other threw him into the table and on the floor, where he almost blacked-out.

Pendse told News India Times that he gave them whatever money was in the cash register but they wanted more and asked him where the safe was, so he led them to the office in the back while they continued to beat him up.

“They were pushing me. I was holding the chair. They pushed me, so I fall down. The computer, just like over there, they smashed. They were making a scene,” Pendse told ABCNews.

“Two guys, first he hit me, then the second guy. One guy was pointing the gun. This guy, he had the knife. They hold me by the neck, and they keep beating me and put me in there,” he added.

The two men kept saying “don’t move, I’ll kill you,” as they forced him down the hall, into his office and demanded him to open the safe.

One of the men stabbed him in his right arm and they ran off with the $1,500 in cash, his watch, and his wedding band, locking him inside the office with an extension cord while they searched the rest of the building for more money.

“Every time, they were using the word ‘we’ll kill you, we’ll shoot you, show me the money.’ “Lucky I had the money I had. Thank God I’m alive,” he said.

He then laid in silence for about five to 10 minutes and prayed for the men to leave before he called 911.

Pendse spent Tuesday night in the hospital and reopened his business on Wednesday; he now plans to install surveillance cameras in the restaurant.

Police are still trying to find the suspects and anyone with information is urged to call police.