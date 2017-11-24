Indian-American Republican Committee meets

The Indian American Republican Committee wing of New York State Republican Party held it’s annual gala on November 16, in White Plains, New York.

Several high-ranking New York state Republican party leaders were present at the event Westchester County, N.Y. Indian-American Republicans gathered along with people from other states.

Edward F. Cox, chairman, New York state GOP, was the chief guest. He lauded the Indian-American community for its ideals of hard work, family values, and commitment to education, which he said, are akin to the values of the Republican Party.

New York City Finance Chairman Chele Chivacci Farley appreciated members of the Indian-American community’s commitment to GOP and their support to President Trump who is building special relationship with India and Prime Minister Modi.

New York state Senator Dr.Terrance P. Murphy, presented a proclamation from the N.Y. Senate, honoring Dr. Sampat Shivangi of Mississippi, as 2017 Person of the Year award for his contributions to the GOP. Shivangi has attended the last 4 republican Party conventions, served as advisor to the U.S. Health & Human Services Department in the President George W. Bush Administration, and as chairman of Mississippi State Board of Mental Health, apart from other recognitions. Also honored were attorney Anand Ahuja, Prof D. Amar, and Chicago businessman Shalab Kumar, founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition.

Ven Parameshwaran, IARC vice chair, welcomed the gathering and introduced the guests. Thomas Koshy, the chair of IARC presided.