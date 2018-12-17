Indian American receives American Accounting Association Educator Award

Indian American Mahendra Gujarathi has received the 2018 Educator Award from the American Accounting Association.

Gujarathi is the Rae D. Anderson Professor of Accountancy at Bentley University, where he has been teaching for nearly 30 years.

Gujarathi has published more than 40 articles during his career and he is ranked among the top five most frequent contributing authors of articles in accounting education journals, the university said in a press release.

He was awarded the best-case prize for his Himachal Fertilizer Corporation case by the European Foundation for Management Development, earlier this year, as well as for his case study, “Wells Fargo: Setting the Stagecoach Thundering Again.”

Gujarathi earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree at the University of Pune and later earned a doctorate at the Indian Institute of Management, where he also serves as an adjunct faculty member.