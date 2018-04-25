Indian American reappointed as COB Dean at University of Michigan

Indian American Raju Balakrishnan, the dean of the College of Business at the University of Michigan, has been reappointed by the University of Michigan Board of Regents, to a second five-year term starting July 1, through June 30, 2023.

Balakrishnan joined the College of Business (COB) as the dean in 2013 where he also serves as a professor of management.

Under his leadership, COB has experienced a growth of more than 20 percent in enrollment as well as more than 33 percent in credit-hour, both credited to several curricular and program initiatives and new partnerships with universities in India, China, Taiwan and Jordan.

The college also has introduced several new interdisciplinary programs with leading community colleges in the region.

In June 2015, COB started offering its first non-degree certificates targeted toward working professionals.

The number of scholarships available to COB students also has increased significantly due to several new endowments and gifts.

“It is an honor to serve as the dean of the College of Business, and I am fortunate to work alongside so many talented faculty and staff. We are currently developing a five-year strategic plan to help us continue to improve upon the quality and reputation of the college, and I look forward to helping implement that plan,” Balakrishnan stated in a press release.

Prior to the University of Michigan, Balakrishnan has served as the Senior Associate Dean in the College of Business and Behavioral Science at Clemson University as well as on the faculty at Tulane University and the University of Georgia.

According to his bio on the university’s website, Balakrishnan is also active in the local business and non-profit community and serves on the boards of two prominent non-profit service organizations.

Balakrishnan earned his Ph.D. in Management from Purdue University, his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kentucky and his B.E. with honors in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras in India.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has also reappointed Martin Hershock as the dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Letters at the University of Michigan.