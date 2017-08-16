Indian-American reaches threshold of $250K to qualify for more funding in run for governor

Connecticut State Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, who is running for governor declared Aug. 8, that he had reached his threshold of $250,000 with contributions from various community members, an amount that he needed in order to qualify for the State’s Citizen Election Program. Approximately 2,900 contributors donated the amount that will enable him to apply for a CEP grant of approximately $1.4 million to use during the period through the Republican primary in August 2018.

“This is a big step, but it is just the first step. All of the credit goes to our many supporters across the State, who have carried us over the finish line,” Srinivasan said in a press release. “Since beginning this journey last year, we have received contributions from residents of 125 towns and cities in Connecticut, and met many eager voters who are interested in my message,” he added.

Srinivasan declared his run for Governor on December 16, last year.

He reported a total of $136,778 in qualifying contributions at the close of the first quarter this year and $205,103 at the close of the second quarter along with having $178,854 in cash-on-hand.

Currently, at least 16 candidates have declared their candidacy for Governor in Connecticut of which 10 are Republicans, according to Politics1.com. If Srinivasan manages to get the Republican nomination, he would qualify to receive $6.5 million to use in the November 2018 general election.

“With fundraising out of the way we will make our case to the people of Connecticut that I am the best candidate to revive our State and make it prosper again,” Srinivasan said.

The four-time State Representative from Glastonbury, Connecticut, is a graduate of Baroda Medical College, and practicing physician and allergist in the Greater Hartford area.

He is an Assistant Republican Leader in the State House of Representatives and serves as the Ranking Member of the Legislature’s Public Health Committee. He is also a member of the Judiciary and Environmental Committees. He has been active in the Indian-American community.

Srinivasan earlier served as chief pediatric resident at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, New York and did his fellowship in allergy and immunology at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. He is married to Kala Prasad, who is a teacher of South Indian classical music. They have two children, Sashank Prasad, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and Anusha Prasad Rodriguez who works in the financial services industry.