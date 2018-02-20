Indian American Rajiv Joshi receives top technology award

NEW YORK – Rajiv Joshi, an Indian American research scientist and key technical lead from IBM, was awarded with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Daniel E. Noble award at the 2018 IEEE International Solid-State Circuits Conference earlier this month, according to PTI.

Joshi was awarded for contributions to predictive failure analytics; very-large-scale integration memory design and chip interconnect technology.

Joshi is an IIT Bombay alumnus whose inventions of novel materials, processes, and structures provided the way for the industry to achieve low resistance and high reliability contacts and interconnects to meet the requirements for contacting smaller transistors in higher speed integrated circuits, according to PTI. His inventions also created a paradigm shift in the way interconnect technology is used, enabling Moore’s Law to continue to be valid for today’s microelectronics technology.

Joshi has led successfully predictive failure analytic techniques for yield prediction and has developed several novel algorithms to predict rare failure events, which are orders of magnitude fast and accurate over conventional techniques along with having potential applications in the financial sector, health science and other data analytics applications related to the Internet of Things (IoT), according to PTI.

Joshi pushed the technology-circuit by co-designing technologies to generate novel high performance, low power storage memories.

Joshi’s key innovations are cited in one of the 100 icons of IBM.

The IEEE Daniel E Noble award is named in honor of Daniel E. Noble, who is significantly known for the design and installation of the nation’s first statewide two-way radio communications system, recognizing outstanding contributions to emerging technologies.