Indian American R. K. M. Jayanty honored with 2017 North Carolina Award

NEW YORK – Indian American chemist R. K. M. Jayanty was honored with the 2017 North Carolina Award, presented to him by the Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper, for his work in air pollution monitoring and control.

“Dr. Jay’s research has impacted the lives of countless numbers of people in North Carolina and around the world. His dedication to improving the human condition through research into one of the world’s most challenging problems – pollution in the air we breathe – coupled with his commitment to RTI over nearly four decades, has made an incalculable contribution to our scientific stature,” said RTI President and CEO Wayne Holden.

Jayanty received advanced degrees in chemistry and engineering from Andhra University in India, the University of Bradford in England and Pennsylvania State University, he then took the position of chemist position at RTI in 1978 and has since risen to the position of Distinguished Fellow.

Jayanty has significantly advanced the state-of-the art measurement of toxic pollutants in multimedia environments for over 35 years now and his work has enabled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other regulatory agencies to meet important regulatory goals, providing the scientific basis for international adoption of these methodologies for use in pollution-control programs and protected human health and the environment.

His research data on fine particulate matter and volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere are used worldwide to determine compliance and enforcement strategies with the national ambient air quality standards and to develop control strategies.

He has also published more than 150 journal articles and presentations as well as several book chapters and has been awarded by the American Chemical Society in 2000, the Southern Chemist Award in 2012, the Life Achievement Award for the Institute of Environmental Practices in 2010, the prestigious Frank A. Chambers Award for his contributions to the science and art of air pollution control in 1991 and the 1996 North Carolina Distinguished Chemist Award for his service to society.

The North Carolina Awards are the state’s highest recognition and have been presented annually since 1964.