Indian-American publisher apprises Arun Jaitley of think tank

NEW YORK

Dr. Sudhir Parikh, a Padma Shri recipient, and founder and publisher of Parikh Worldwide Media, apprised the Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley, of a new foundation he’s established in New York City, under whose aegis a think tank focused on US-India polity issues will be fleshed out, and a quarterly magazine made its debut last month.

Jaitley, on a week-long trip to the US, will also attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

In New York, Jaitley spoke at a meet entitled ‘India’s Market Reforms: The Way Forward’, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, in association with the US Chambers of Commerce, at the New York Palace Hotel, on Monday. The next day, on Tuesday, Jaitley addressed a gathering at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

Parikh, who was among the guests at New York Palace Hotel, spoke to Jaitley on the sidelines of the meet, and informed him of the setting up of Parikh Foundation for India’s Global Development.

Parikh informed Jaitley that the Foundation has been received well by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who has given his “blessings” for its success.

Last month, the debut quarterly magazine of the Foundation, US-India Global Review, was unveiled by India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meet. Swaraj too, wished the Foundation success in its mission to create understanding of US-India ties and relations.

India’s Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna was also among the attendees at the Palace Hotel meet.