Indian American Prutha Patel is Miss England US International

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 3, 2017 5:36 pm

NEW YORK: Indian American Prutha Patel of Providence is the new Miss England US International, and will compete at Miss US International, to be held in Kissimmee, Florida, in June.

Patel made the announcement at an appearance on GoLocal LIVE. She said that she will be competing with 30 contestants from all over the US for the crown.

Patel, a relative newcomer to the world of pageantry – having started out in 2015, is involved with various causes, including being on the board of The Providence Lady Project.

Patel told GoLocal Live she’s imbibed stronger time management and public speaking skills competing in pageants and those in turn have helped her professionally at work in the real estate property management business.

Patel has two upcoming fundraisers in May; one is on May 4 at XO Cafe in Providence. The money raised will help on her “Road to the Crown” and a portion will go to the Lupus Foundation of New England, she said.

Patel revealed that she was diagnosed with Lupus, and it was hard to cope with it.

“I was stripped of my identity,” she said of the malady.

Pate said her platform at the pageant would be women, to encourage them in all walks of life.

“I want women to be comfortable in their own skin,” she said. “I want to be a role model for other women as well,” she added.

Patel said that competing in pageants was a “great way to build your self-confidence and discover yourself, and what you are passionate about.”