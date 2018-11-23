Indian American professor receives INFORM Early Career Award

Indian American Mohammad Rahman has won INFORM’s 2018 Information Systems Society Sandy Slaughter Early Career Award.

The prize recognizes Rahman as an early career individual on a path toward making outstanding intellectual contributions to the information systems discipline, according to a university press release.

Rahman was honored with the award during the conference on information and systems and technology.

According to the press release, Rahman is an associate professor of management at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and he was named one of the World’s Top 40 Business School Professors Under 40 by Poets and Quants in 2017.

His research primarily focuses on digital business, big data, omni-channel retailing, technology usage, retail and Web analytics, and consumer behavior and decision making.

Prior to joining Krannert as a faculty in 2014, Rahman was an associate professor at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, where he received the Dean’s Award for Outstanding New Scholar in 2010 and the Dean’s Award for Outstanding Research Achievement in 2014.

In 2013, Rahman co-chaired the Conference on Information Systems and Technology and served as the president of INFORMS eBusiness Society, the following year, the press release said.

He is currently serving as an associate editor of management science and information systems research and served as the lead organizer for Krannert-Walmart Data Dive, as well as the Dawn or Doom Data Dive in cooperation with Cisco.

He earned his bachelor’s in computer science and an M.B.A. from Southern Illinois University and his doctorate in management information systems from Purdue’s Krannert School of Management.