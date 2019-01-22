Indian American professor receives award from National Science Foundation

Indian American Jayadev Acharya, was recently awarded with a National Science Foundation Early Career Development (CAREER) award, with the honor from the Division of Computing and Communication Foundations.

Acharya is an assistant professor in the school of electrical and computer engineering at Cornell University and his proposal “Statistical Inference Under Information Constraints: Efficient Algorithms and Fundamental Limits” has won him a five-year grant worth $552,654.

Acharya explained his research in a statement, saying “consider an app on mobile device. We would like it to be small in size, communicate as little as possible, leak little information about the user, consume little power and so on.”

“A fundamental understanding of the limits and trade-offs between constrained resources such as samples, time, memory, communication and privacy is critical for tackling the many challenges in data science that lay ahead,” he added.

According to NSF, the “project will integrate ideas from computer science, information theory, machine learning, and statistics, seeking to bridge researchers from these communities” and all “findings of this project will be disseminated through publications, and will be made publicly available” on Acharya’s website.

Acharya is an engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, India and was a postdoctoral researcher at MIT, who obtained his PhD from UC San Diego.

NSF’s CAREER program offers awards in support of early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.