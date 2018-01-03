Indian American professor named assistant dean of research and development at UNMC

Indian American Dr. Shelby Kutty has been named as the assistant dean of research and development at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Medicine.

According to the university’s website, the appointment was announced by Bradley Britigan, the dean of the College of Medicine, and Howard Fox, the senior associate dean of research and development for the College of Medicine.

The professor of pediatrics and internal medicine (cardiology) and vice chair of pediatrics will be working with Fox as they hope to: leverage new funds in the research budget set aside for pilot funds to support innovative projects, utilize research design and statistical support from the College of Public Health to further build rigor and reproducibility in research, hold a research retreat at the Truhlsen Events Center to help build research contacts and collaborations in the College of Medicine and develop research and mentoring opportunities for medical students, residents and fellows.

“This is all about growing our clinical research enterprise. Dr. Kutty is an outstanding investigator and is very committed to building our research program. He will primarily be responsible for helping foster research in those clinical departments and divisions with emerging research programs, and those programs moving into new scholarly directions.” said Fox.

Both Kutty and Fox will be working together to build clinical research and strengthen the collaborations between departments for interdisciplinary and translational work.

“We are confident that we can make an impact on our research and academic enterprise. We just need to make a commitment to get the job done. I want to encourage all our researchers to get behind this initiative and turn out for the retreat. It will be well worth their time,” said Kutty.

Kutty attended Calicut University School of Medicine in India and has a PhD from the University of Nebraska and the University of Amsterdam as well as and Master’s in Healthcare Management from Harvard.

He has also completed a fellowship in pediatrics at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, in pediatric cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Prior to working at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Kutty was trained in pediatric cardiology at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia and Cardiac MRI at the Children’s Hospital Boston.

His research interests include Cardiac MRI, 3-Dimensional echocardiography, Ultrasonic contrast imaging and Outcomes.