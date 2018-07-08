Indian American professor named 2018 Architectural Historians Society Fellow

Swati Chattopadhyay, an Indian American Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara has been named a 2018 Fellow by the Architectural Historians Society.

Chattopadhyay is professor in the Department of History of Art and Architecture and the Comparative Literature Program at U.C. Santa Barbara.

According to her bio on the Architectural Historians Society page, Chattopadhyay has written on modern architecture and urbanism as well as infrastructure, popular culture and subalternity and the British Empire.

She has been the author of the books Representing Calcutta: Modernity, Nationalism, and the Colonial Uncanny and Unlearning the City: Infrastructure in a New Optical Field.

She has co-edited two volumes of City Halls and Civic Materialism: Towards a Global History of Urban Public Space and Critical Approaches to Contemporary Architecture with Jeremy White.

Chattopadhyay has received many other fellowships and awards including a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Swedish Collegium for Advanced Study Fellowship, a Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities Fellowship, University of London; a Distinguished Visiting Fellowship from Queen Mary, University of London; two fellowships from the American Institute of Indian Studies, a J. Paul Getty Fellowship, a National Science Foundation Grant and SAH’s Founder’s Award.

According to her bio, she has also served as the director of the Subaltern-Popular Workshop, a University of California Multi-campus Research Group and as the editor of the Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians.

Chattopadhyay earned a bachelor’s degree from Jadavpur University, a master’s from the University of Arizona and a doctorate from U.C. Berkeley.

Along with Chattopadhyay, three other people were named as 2018 Fellows including Harvard University Graduate School of Design adjunct professor Eve Blau, architect Kenneth Frampton and medical products industry veteran Henry H. Kuehn.