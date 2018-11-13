Indian American Preeta Bansal named to Board of Nelnet

Preeta Bansal, a former Indian American official in the Obama administration, has been appointed to Lincoln, Nebraska-based Nelnet’s board of directors.

Bansal, a Lincoln native and was general counsel and senior policy advisor for the White House Office of Budget and Management from 2009 to 2011 and previously served as Solicitor General of the State of New York.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bansal is also a lecturer at the MIT Media Lab and a senior adviser at MIT’s Laboratory for Social Machines.

She has previously served as a global general counsel for HSBC Holdings plc in London; partner and practice chair of leading international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York City; and chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a federal government human rights commission focused on religious freedom and interfaith cooperation.

She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard-Radcliffe College and a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens (1990-1991), and is the co-founder and president of the not-for-profit organization Social Emergence Corporation.

Her present work relates to empowering communities and human networks through direct, self-regulating peer-to-peer and citizen-to-citizen engagement.