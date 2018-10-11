Indian American pleads guilty to falsely impersonating a federal agent

Indian American Gopaul Parmanand, 41, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has plead guilty to falsely impersonating a Special Agent of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Parmanand had been impersonating a federal agent during his two-day cruise to the Bahamas, where he lied to passengers as well as Bahamian Border Officials.

The press release further adds that during the trip Parmanand cut in front of other passengers to approach the shore excursion desk and asked how he could connect to the Internet so he could check his work emails.

He then displayed a silver badge and stated that he was “Police ICE.”

It was during the inspection of Parmanand’s luggage upon his return to the U.S. that law enforcement found a silver money clip in the shape of a badge that bore the exact likeness of an ICE Special Agent’s badge with the seal of the Department of Homeland Security at its center.

Parmanand has never been employed by the Department of Homeland Security or ICE, the press release says.

Parmanand is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robin R. Rosenberg on December 20, 2018, in West Palm Beach and will faces up to three years in prison.