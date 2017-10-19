Indian American pleads guilty in stealing from USPS

Indian American Amar D. Patel, 36, of Delran, New Jersey has pleaded guilty to stealing $15,700 from deposit bags in three Burlington County post offices over the course of nearly a year while he was a U.S. Postal Service supervisor.

According to NJ.com, after agents for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General in the Riverside post office came to know of the cash shortages in deposits, they installed surveillance cameras which revealed that Patel was tearing a sealed tamper-evident bag, removing cash, and sticking the money into his pocket, the revealed.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Patel stole 12 times from post offices in Delran, Delanco and Riverside between Feb. 20, 2016 and Jan. 14, 2017 and was caught red-handed on the afternoon of Jan. 14.

Patel pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly embezzling, stealing, purloining, and converting to his use U.S. Postal Service funds exceeding $1,000 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with a $250,000 fine on the embezzlement charge, he will be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2018.