Indian American physicist George Sudarshan dies at 86

NEW YORK – Indian-American theoretical physicist, E.C. George Sudarshan, died of natural causes at the age of 86 on Sunday, May 13 in Austin, Texas. He will be cremated on Thursday, according to a PTI report.

Sudarshan was born in Kottayam, Kerala, in India, and his career as a theoretical physicist spanned over five decades.

Sudarshan had been a professor at the University of Texas for more than 40 years. He also served as an Honorary Advisory Council Member of the Houston Sri Meenakshi Temple and had been associated with the temple s 1977.

He discovered the V – A theory of weak interactions while working on his PhD thesis under the late Robert E. Marshak and has made remarkable discoveries in many fields of physics, including quantum optics, tachyons, quantum Zeno effect, non-invariance groups, positive maps of density matrices, quantum computation and more, according to a PTI report.

He was recognized by the Indian government in 2007, with the Padma Vibhushan, which is the second highest civilian award, and was awarded the Dirac Medal in 2010, for his contributions in theoretical physics.

Sudarshan was even recommended for the Nobel Prize nine times but was never awarded. He is survived by his wife Bhamathi Sudarshan and two children.