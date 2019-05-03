Indian-American physicians lobby on Capitol Hill

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) held its annual AAPI Legislative Day on Capitol Hill April 30. Issues addressed by those present included U.S. immigration, heath care including Medicare and Medicaid, and U.S.-India relations.

According to a press release from organizers, it was well attended by lawmakers and other administration officials as well as India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh V. Shringla.

Among the lawmakers at the event were Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, D- Hawaii; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland;

Reps. Michael Guest, R-Mississippi, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs & Homeland Security Committee; Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, who sits on the Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Dr. Ami Bera, D-California, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee; past India caucus Chairs, Congressmen Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina, and Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey.

Other lawmakers who attended were Dr Phil Roe, R-Tennessee; John Sarbanes, D-Maryland, who sits on Energy and Oversight committees; Van Taylor, R-Texas; Andy Barr, R-Kentucky; and Andy Levin, D-Michigan.

Other dignitaries and speakers at the event were John Marino of the American Medical Association; Nissim Ruben of the American Jewish Committee; Nuala Moore of the American Thoracic Society; Kapil Sharma, vice president of Wipro- Joel Anand Samy of International Leaders Summit.

Ambassador Shringla was the keynote speaker. He emphasized the strong and continued upswing in India-US relationships and the key role AAPI has played in this, the press release said.

Earlier in the event AAPI President Dr. Naresh Parikh, Dr. Sampat Shivangi co-chair and Dr. Vinod Shah welcomed the guests and detailed the role AAPI has played in India-US relations and various service projects in the United States and India including work on making India Tuberculosis-free by 2025. On state-side issues, they emphasized AAPI contributions to the national debate on lowering drug costs, its strong advocacy for immigration reforms especially as they relate to physicians working in rural areas of the country who have long waits for the green card.

Other important issues discussed on AAPI Legislative Day were the need to increase Medical Residency slots, and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements..

Dr. Shivangi brought up the issue of U.S.-India trade relations with several lawmakers and noted President Trump’s remarks about India being the ‘king of tariffs’ and called for raising awareness on issues through think tank and open-forum discussions.

Ambasssdor Shringla hosted a dinner in honor of AAPI delegates and guests, where he recognized AAPI ‘s contributions.