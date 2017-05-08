Indian American physician Ramesh Kumar found dead in Michigan

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 8, 2017 12:00 pm

NEW YORK: Indian American physician Dr. Ramesh Kumar, 32, who worked in the Urology Department of the Henry Ford Hospital, was found shot dead in the passenger seat of his car, 90 miles from Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday, in a case that has baffled the police.

Family members of the deceased say they do not suspect anyone and have ruled out the possibility of it being an incident of hate crime.

“We do not know (the reason for his murder). They (The police) are yet to find out,” Dr. Ramesh Kumar’s father Narendra Kumar, former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), told PTI. “We do not suspect anything. We do not think, it was a hate crime.”

Ramesh Kumar was a medical graduate from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

When he did not show up for his work, a hospital doctor called his father to enquire about him.

“This was quite unusual,” the father said.

He said he made several phone calls and sent text messages to his son, but there was no response.

The father went to his son’s apartment and called the police when he did not find him there, reported PTI.

After hours of search, police found the dead body of Dr Kumar in the passenger seat of a car at a rest area. By late night on Thursday, the body was identified as that of Dr Kumar. The police have refrained from making any comments about the incident.

Although the details of the case is being investigated, there have been an unusual number of violent deaths in the Indian American community of late.

Ramesh Kumar was the third Indian American to be in killed over a 24-hour period, beginning Wednesday night. An Indian American tech executive and his wife were killed in San Jose, California on Wednesday night by the ex-boyfriend of their daughter at their home on Wednesday night.

A relative of the Kumars from Alappuzha, in Kerala, where the family hail from, told the local Malayalam media that the family was informed of Kumar’s death on Friday morning, reported The Times of India.

Kumar’s family has confirmed that his funeral will be held on Monday. A prayer service was be held at the family’s residence in Freeland, Michigan, on Sunday.

According to Dr. Narendra Kumar’s website, Ramesh Kumar graduated from Cranbrook-Kingswood High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and attended Boston University. He then got his medical degree from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi, India.

Ramesh Kumar is survived also by his mother Meenakshi and sister Saradha.