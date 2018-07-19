Indian-American physician in Pennsylvania pleads guilty to healthcare fraud , distribution of controlled substances

An Indian-American resident of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud. Dr. Madhu Aggarwal, 68, pleaded guilty to the three counts before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab, the United States Attorney or the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott W. Brady announced July 19. Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Aggarwal was a physician practicing at Redirections Treatment Advocates, a Suboxone clinic, located in Washington, PA, and that she and others conspired together to create and submit unlawful prescriptions for buprenorphine, known as Subutex and Suboxone, and then unlawfully dispensed those controlled substances to other persons. Aggarwal is also charged with health care fraud for allegedly causing fraudulent claims to be submitted to Medicare for payments to cover the costs of the unlawfully prescribed buprenorphine.

Aggarwal could face a total per count sentence of maximum 10 years in prison, a fine of $500,000.00, or both, for the controlled substances offenses. She also faces an additional maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years and fine of $250,000.00 for the health care fraud charge. Pending sentencing, the court continued Aggarwal on bond, the press release said.