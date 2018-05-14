Indian-American physician in Maryland denies false claims allegations but agrees to monetary settlement

An Indian-American physician in Riverdale, Maryland, has denied government allegations of false claims but has agreed to a settlement payment of $1.53 million ($1,526,038), for alleged false Medicare and Medicaid claims between 2011 and 2017.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Robert K. Hur, announced the settlement reached with Dr. Sureshkumar Muttath, an internist, who according to authorities, billed for autonomic nervous function tests which authorities say were not medically necessary and otherwise were excluded from coverage under certain programs because Dr. Muttath did not have the necessary equipment to perform these tests.

As part of the settlement, Dr. Muttath, has also agreed to enter into an expansive, three-year Integrity Agreement that provides for procedures and reviews to be put in place to avoid and promptly detect conduct similar to that which gave rise to the settlement.

The civil settlement was reached by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. The Integrity Agreement was negotiated by the Office of the Counsel to the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services.