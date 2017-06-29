Indian-American physician and wife to pay $1.2 Million to settle allegations of false billing

An Indian-American physician in Tennessee, and his wife are settling a case of alleged false billing for $1. 2 Million.

Dr. Anindya Sen and Patricia Posey Sen will pay $1.208 million to resolve state and federal False Claims Act allegations that their medical practice billed Medicare and Tennessee Medicaid (TennCare) for anticancer and infusion drugs that were produced for sale in foreign countries and not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the United States, according to a Justice Department press release.

The Justice Department announced the settlement June 27. Dr. Sen owns and operates East Tennessee Cancer & Blood Center and East Tennessee Hematology Oncology and Internal Medicine located in Greeneville and Johnson City, Tennessee. Patricia Posey Sen managed Dr. Sen’s medical practice from 2009 through 2012, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee said.

Prosecutors alleged that the unapproved drugs that the Sens allegedly provided to patients and billed to Medicare and TennCare were not reimbursable under those programs. The United States further alleged that the Sens purchased unapproved drugs because they were less expensive than the drugs approved by FDA for marketing in the United States, thus allegedly profiting by administering the cheaper unapproved drugs, the press release says.