Indian American Paritosh Kumar named Architect of the Year

Indian American Paritosh Kumar, the principal and owner of PK Architecture, LLC was named Architect of the Year at the Edison Chamber of Commerce 19th Annual Awards Reception & Dinner.

Kumar was chosen from more than 7,000 businesses for his stellar portfolio of medical, residential and commercial projects, which he completed in and around the Greater Edison area.

Kumar was also nominated for his generous contributions to the community, numerous honors and high profile news features in local, national and international media.

“Paritosh represents the best, working hard daily to provide greatness to his clientele and the construction industry as a whole. His resume is impeccable but what truly sets him apart is his personal touch, dedication and commitment to the community he serves,” Joseph Coyle, Edison Chamber of Commerce President, is quoted saying in a press release.