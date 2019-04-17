Indian American PAC endorses Sen. Kamala Harris for President

The Indian American IMPACT Fund (“IMPACT Fund”), a political action committee that funds Indian-origin candidates for public office, announced its endorsement April 17, of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

“In such a critically important election, one that will shape policy and politics for generations to come, Indian Americans can’t afford to stay on the sidelines,” Raj Goyle, co-founder of IMPACT and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives is quoted saying in the press release, adding, “That’s why IMPACT Fund is proud to be the first Indian American or Asian American political organization to endorse Senator Harris.”

“This endorsement and the support of the Indian American Impact Fund and its members means so much to me,” Harris said. “Together, we will fight for an America that restores the values of truth and justice and works for working people, from raising incomes to expanding health care.”

“In the coming months, we look forward to mobilizing our network of resources to ensure Senator Harris secures the Democratic nomination and is elected the next President of the United States of America,” Goyle asserted.

IMPACT Fund sees Harris as “a lifelong public safety and civil rights leader” who previously served as District Attorney of San Francisco and Attorney General of California, before being elected by voters of the most populous state in the nation, California, to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

“When elected President of the United States, Harris will be the first woman, the first Indian American, the first Asian American, and the first African American woman to hold that post,” IMPACT predicted.

“The Indian American IMPACT Fund is proud to endorse Senator Kamala Harris. She is a tested leader who has demonstrated, throughout her career, a strong commitment to our community’s progressive and pluralistic values,” said Aruna Miller, executive director of IMPACT, a former Democratic state legislator in Maryland.

According to IMPACT, in 2018, more than 100 Indian Americans ran for office in 29 states; IMPACT Fund endorsed 27 of these candidates, 44% of whom won their races in November.