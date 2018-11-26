Indian American non-profit conducts relief and recovery mission for Kerala flood victims

An Indian American-led and Texas-based non-profit organization, Let Them Smile Again, raised more than $40,000 from the Indian American community and recently conducted a medical relief and recovery initiative in the Indian state of Kerala, after it was hit by a flood in September.

The mission had a team, comprising of doctors, nurses and volunteers, traveling to 16 different affected locations across the state, where they treated more than 3,200 patients, performed more than 39 surgeries and handed out more than 1,000 relief and food packs.

The team included more than 30 volunteers from the U.S. and more than 150 local volunteers, including medical personnel from Madras Christian College and Pushpagiri Medical College.

The teams assembled at Kochi, from where they traveled to Paravur, Chirayam, Mallapally, TV Puram, Koipuram, Angadi, Ranni, Ranni Tribal Area, the Adichupuzha Hill tribal area, Ezhikkad Colony, Kurichimuttom and other badly hit regions that were difficult to access.

The surgical team was based at George Mathen Memorial Hospital in Mallapally.

“The goal of the entire mission was to be able to provide relief and the required medical treatment to as many of the worst hit flood victims as possible, and also to reach those who were not able to access medical treatment or receive aid,” Let Them Smile Again chairman John W. Varghese, is quoted saying in a press release.