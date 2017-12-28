Indian American Neal Katyal wins 2017 Litigator of the Year award

NEW YORK – Indian American Neal Katyal has been named as the grand prize winner for The American Lawyer 2017 Litigator of the Year awards.

Katyal, 47, has already argued more Supreme Court cases in U.S. history than any other minority attorney and has also broken Thurgood Marshall’s 50-year old record for the most arguments made before the Supreme Court by a minority lawyer in the United States.

The American Lawyer said that Katyal has fought seven Supreme Court cases in the last term, which is more than any other lawyer in the country.

Katyal’s Supreme Court victories include: Bristol-Myers Squibb limiting forum-shopping in mass torts cases and Wells Fargo reversing a decision allowing cities to sue under the Fair Housing Act.

The American Lawyer also pointed to his ongoing representation of the state of Hawaii as it challenges the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

According to his bio on The American Lawyer’s website, Katyal is the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States, which focuses on appellate and complex litigation and has had extensive experience in matters of patent, securities, criminal, employment and constitutional law.

Katyal has orally argued 35 cases before the Supreme Court of the United States, 33 of them occurring in the last eight years with seven cases taking place in the 2016 – 2017 term alone.