Indian American Natasha Mulla joins MoviePass

Indian American Natasha Mulla will be joining MoviePass, the nation’s premier movie-theater subscription service as their Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

According to a press release, Mulla is a savvy media industry veteran who previously worked as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mashable.

As CMO, Mulla will oversee MoviePass’ brand identity across all platforms and will develop long-term marketing strategies in order to grow MoviePass’ subscriber base in key markets.

She will also work closely with the product team to continue to improve and enhance the overall customer experience.

In her previous role at Mashable, Mulla oversaw the development of the company’s brand and image while she assisted with public relations and global events.

Prior to Mashable, Mulla was Director of Events for Haymarket Media, an international publishing company where she produced both online and in-person award shows and conferences across multiple brands and industries.

She now brings her valuable experience to MoviePass, where her knowledge of the current media landscape will serve to maintain and increase awareness for MoviePass as it continues to grow.

“We’re thrilled to have Natasha join the team as we continue to grow. The type of rapid subscriber increase we’ve experienced can make it challenging to remain focused on delivering a great customer experience, and we believe that Natasha will be invaluable in helping us stay on track, while strategically orienting around the MoviePass brand,” said CEO Mitch Lowe.

“Her experience, dedication, and passion for the service are going to be hugely important as we move forward in our mission to fundamentally improve the movie-going experience,” he added.

“MoviePass has already proven to be one of the fastest growing subscription services, generating over 1.5 million new subscribers in under five months. The company has seen great success throughout media and entertainment. I look forward to helping the team strategize and execute on programs to expand our already incredible customer base and continue to build a trusted and sustainable brand,” said Mulla.