Indian American named winner of Breakthrough Junior Challenge Competition

Indian American Samay Godika of Boston, Massachusetts was named the winner of the fourth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge by the Breakthrough Prize.

According to a Breakthrough Prize press release, the challenge is a global science video competition which is designed to inspire creative thinking and fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics and mathematics.

The Indian American, who now lives in India, will receive $400,000 in educational prizes for himself, his teacher and his school, the press release said.

Godika is currently a junior at National Public School-Koramangala in Bangalore, India and he will also receive a $250,000 college scholarship while his 9th and 10th grade science teacher, Pramila Menon, will recieve a $50,000 prize.

In addition, his school will receive a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000, the release added.

Godika’s video, submitted in the life sciences category, focused on circadian rhythms, the 24-hour biological processes that can affect simple daily experiences such as waking up for school or jet lag and because he has family members who suffer from Parkinson’s and other neurological diseases, he is particularly interested in the correlation between circadian rhythms and the effectiveness of medical treatments.

Godika’s will be recognized alongside some of the world’s top scientists and mathematicians as they are awarded the world’s most generous science prize.

According to a press release, all of the videos that were made by the Breakthrough Junior Challenge finalists have been added to Khan Academy’s website as teaching tutorials for the math and science world.

Since its launch, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge has reached 190 countries, and the 2018 installment of the global competition attracted more than 12,000 registrants.

The contest is designed to inspire creative thinking about fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics, and mathematics.

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global initiative to develop and demonstrate young people’s knowledge of science and scientific principles; generate excitement in these fields; support STEM career choices; and engage the imagination and interest of the public-at-large in key concepts of fundamental science, according to a press release.