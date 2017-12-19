Indian American named VP of Technology at Rauxa

Indian American Preeti Patel was appointed as the Vice President of Technology at Rauxa in New York.

“Not only does Preeti come to us with years of relevant experience leading digital transformations for brands, but she also has a strong drive and determination to be innovative. Our clients want to win, and Preeti is here to help them do just that,” said Gina Alshuler, President and CEO of Rauxa.

Patel is an industry veteran in the IT, digital and market research industries and has more than 20 years of experience providing technology, vision and strategic leadership to organizations in competitive marketplaces.

Prior to joining Rauxa, Patel was the Senior Director of Technology at digital agency Huge, where she delivered award-winning campaigns, led platform strategy and transformed product development processes for top brands including Thomson Reuters, Verizon, Morgan Stanley and ExxonMobil.

Prior to Huge, Patel also held positions at The Marlin Company and 360i.

Patel is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds three patents for electronic media communication, creation and distribution systems.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Rauxa team. I’ve been in this industry for more than 20 years, and it’s refreshing to join a female-led management team that’s looking to use data and creativity to answer clients’ business challenges,” said Patel.