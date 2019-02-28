Indian-American named VP of leading U.S. university

An Indian-American has been appointed as the vice president and secretary of the University of Pennsylvania.

Medha Narvekar, an M.B.A. from Penn’s prestigious Wharton School, will take over the new positions effective July 1, according to an announcement made by President of UPenn Amy Gutman Feb. 27.

Narvekar has worked in Penn’s Development and Alumni Relations (DAR) Office for 32 years, soon after she earned an M.B.A. from Wharton. Most recently, she has served as senior associate vice president of DAR, working closely with the president and many trustees, the university said in the press release.

“Medha is both renowned and respected across Penn,” Gutmann is quoted saying in the press release. “Very few people know Penn as well or have worked so successfully with so many people across our University. Her extensive experience across all areas—including working directly with trustees, overseers, and Penn’s most generous donors—gives her a unique capacity to step into the important position of vice president and secretary.”

Narvekar earned a B.A. from Swarthmore College in 1981 and her Wharton degree in 1986.

Narvekar will continue to provide support to DAR even after taking over her new appointments, as a liaison from DAR to the President’s Office. She will remain a member of the DAR senior management team as the University moves through the final phases of the Power of Penn fundraising campaign, the press release said.

Narvekar succeeds Leslie Kruhly, who retires at the end of June but will remain at Penn through the end of 2019 as a senior advisor to the president to help during the transition.