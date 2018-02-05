Indian American named Regents’ Professor at University of Arizona

Hoshin Gupta, an Indian American hydrology scientist at the University of Arizona was among three scholars at the university to be inducted as Regents’ Professors on Jan. 11.

Regents’ Professors, the state’s highest faculty honor, are expected to exemplify the highest objectives and standards of the university through their scholarship, research or creative activities and teaching.

They are approved by the Arizona Board of Regents and only 3 percent of faculty members can be Regents’ Professors.

According to the University of Arizona’s Institute of the Environment’s website, Gupta is a hydrologist, systems theorist and philosopher with strong technical skills in complex algorithm development and his ideas, methods and vision have set the standard in his field for 30 years and enhanced the ability to use models for learning and prediction in hydrology.

Gupta was elected a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union in 2009, Tucson Electric Power Fellow of the Galileo Circle of the UA in 2013, awarded the European Geophysical Union’s 2014 Dalton Medal and honored by the American Meteorological Society with the 2017 RE Horton Lecture Award.

According to a university press release, Gupta has published 10 books and more than 170 peer-reviewed papers; his work is among the most cited in the field of hydrology, in fact, one of his papers has been cited more than 1,500 times and the total amount of citations for all of his work exceeds 27,000 in Google Scholar.

Additionally, Gupta has been working on improving the integration of hydrologic science into decision-making and policy.

In 2006, he was named the Salt River Project Professor of Technology, Public Policy & Markets for his work on evaluating hydrological impact of potential climate change.

According to a university press release, Gupta was recently a principal investigator of the first European Union-funded project in efforts to strengthen ties between European and U.S. based researchers in the social and natural sciences related to water,

Gupta is a professor of systems analysis in the Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences and has been selected by students as the winner of the department’s annual award for teaching excellence on five separate occasions.

He was also recognized by the UA with the 2014-2015 Graduate College Graduate and Professional Education Teaching and Mentoring Award.

“Being a member of the UA community for almost 34 years has been a rewarding and enriching experience. To be recognized and valued in this way is very gratifying, not to mention extremely motivating,” Gupta said in a statement.

The other two professors who were named regents professors include Alison Hawthorne Deming and Pham Huu Tiep.