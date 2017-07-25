Indian-American named NSCAA High School Soccer Player of the Year

Joseph Bhangdia of Lewisburg Area High School in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, was named the male NSCAA High School Scholar Player of the Year.

In his high school career, Bhangdia was a two-time All-State and All-East Region recipient and has won three, Heartland Conference Divisional Player of the Year awards.

He has compiled 117 career goals and has led Lewisburg to a second straight PIAA Class AA championship in the fall with a combined record of 89-3-1.

Bhangdia graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and will continue his career at the University of Pennsylvania this fall where he will join the program.

Bhangdia will be formally recognized during the NSCAA All-American Luncheon which is in conjunction with the 2018 NSCAA Convention from January 17-21, in Philadelphia.