Indian-American Named Dean Of Cleveland State University College Of Business

By a Staff Writer , Posted On : April 13, 2017 11:19 pm

Dr. Sanjay Putrevu, an academic administrator and national expert on advertising and consumer behavior, has been named the new dean of the Monte Ahuja College of Business at Cleveland State University. Putrevu will oversee all administrative and operational activities and work to enhance the college’s reputation as a national center of business education, scholarship and research, a CSU press release said.

“Dr. Putrevu is a proven leader and nationally recognized scholar with the expertise and insights necessary to continue the tremendous growth the Ahuja College of Business has experienced over the last five years,” Jianping Zhu, CSU Provost was quoted in the press release.

“I am honored to be selected for this position and am looking forward to working with the College’s tremendously skilled faculty and staff to enhance the dual focus on engaged learning and student success that are hallmarks of CSU,” Putrevu said.

Putrevu previously served as dean of the College of Business at the University of Wyoming and prior to that as associate dean of the School of Business and chair of the Department of Marketing at the State University of New York at Albany. He earned a Ph.D. in marketing from State University of New York at Buffalo and master of management studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, India.