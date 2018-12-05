Indian American named Chief Medical Officer of KPC’s Hemet and Menifee Hospitals

Indian American Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer for Hemet Valley Medical Center and Menifee Valley Medical Center, are two of seven hospitals affiliated with KPC’s southern California-based health system.

Dr. Chaudhuri has most recently served as the Program Director of the Transitional Year Internship for graduate medical residents at Hemet Valley Medical Center.

According to a press release, Dr. Chaudhuri has also served as the Associate Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and Director of the Peri-Operative Clinic of the Eye Institute at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

She was selected as the Associate Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Riverside Community Hospital, and served as Medical Director for local Independent Physician Associations and Hospitalist groups, as well.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve as Chief Medical Officer for Hemet Valley Medical Center and Menifee Valley Medical Center and will continue to pursue my lifelong goal of supporting high quality and accessible healthcare for our patients and their families,” Dr. Chaudhuri, is quoted saying in a press release.

Dr. Chaudhuri is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

KPC Health operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, urgent care facilities, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities throughout the western United States.

“Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri brings with her a demonstrated track record of success, skill, passion, and expertise in healthcare through her clinical and academic credentials that are a tremendous benefit to the KPC health system and the communities we serve,” Peter Baronoff, the CEO of KPC Health, is quoted saying in a press release.