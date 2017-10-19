Indian-American named Businesswoman of the Year by N.J. company

Indian American Sejal Davé Sharma, has been selected as this year’s Businesswoman of the Year from BW NICE, Inc. Somerset County Chapter in New Jersey.

BW NICE, Inc., provides women at all stages of business and personal life with support, education, and resources, and believes there is value in the balance of business networking and charitable outreach, the organization says.

Sharma works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she is operations manager for Executive Health and Bloodless Medicine & Surgery Program. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has served in positions of hospital-based outpatient care, wellness and primary care services, as well as in business/nonprofit development; healthcare systems development; healthcare systems management, health policy, programs and project management.

“My strength is growing a healthcare system, through a strategic development program, with markers for financial and structural growth,” Dave says in her profile. She considers her ability to communicate with various stakeholders to identify areas of growth and partnership to meet development goals, as her strongest asset.

“Sejal’s passion and dedication to improving the health and wellness of Somerset County residents is truly inspiring and we are honored to have her as our 2017 recipient,” said Diane Simovich, founder of BW NICE.

“She is a true asset to those she works with as well as a caring friend to one and all. Sejal is a woman dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Somerset County residents. Not only is Sejal passionate about this issue, she is an organized, inspiring and dynamic leader,” said Melissa Nichols, who nominated Sharma for the award.

Sharma will be honored at the BW NICE Inc. Somerset County Chapter’s second annual Red Shoe Luncheon and Fashion Show on Friday, November 17, at the Bridgewater Manor in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Approximately 200 guests are expected to attend this networking opportunity. All proceeds from the event will go to BW NICE’s charity partner, Safe+Sound Somerset, a not-for-profit agency dedicated to serving domestic violence victims and their children. Each BW NICE, Inc., chapter raises funds and awareness by supporting a local organization in the fight against domestic violence.

For more information, visit www.bwnice.org and select the Somerset County Chapter.