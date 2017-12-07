Indian American mother of twins vanishes in New York

NEW YORK – An Indian American woman, Amarjit Kaur, 34, of Queens, New York, has been missing since Tuesday morning when she left her home on 128th Street in South Ozone Park to go to a local bank.

According to NBC4, Kaur’s car was found near the bank on 113th Street and her phone was inside the car.

Police say that Kaur is six weeks pregnant and is also the mother of two 7-year-old twins.

Kaur was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and yellow pants.

A surveillance video, released by authorities shows the 5 feet, 4 inches tall woman walking alone on the sidewalk for a short time before she disappeared.

Witnesses with information on the mother’s whereabouts are urged to contact police.