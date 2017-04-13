Indian American Meghan Pasricha to receive 2017 World of Children Alumni Award from Alyssa Milano

Editor, Posted On : April 13, 2017 12:23 pm

LOS ANGELES: Indian American Meghan Pasricha, co-founder of Global Youth H.E.L.P., will receive 2017 World of Children Alumni Award from actress Alyssa Milano, at the at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards on Wednesday, April 19 at Montage Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

The awards are given annually by the World of Children®, a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children.

When she was only five years old, Pasricha began changing the world with community service work. When she entered high school, Pasricha – an asthma sufferer – decided to become a passionate advocate for tobacco control and health.

In 2001, she worked to mobilize youth for the successful passage of Delaware’s Statewide Smoking Ban.

While studying at Harvard University, Pasricha co-founded Global Youth H.E.L.P., Inc. together with her sister, working to create a global network of youth leaders who are dedicated to making a difference in the world.

In 2007, Pasricha received the World of Children Youth Award for her leadership in mobilizing young people to change the world. Since then, the organization has transformed from an anti-tobacco organization into a global youth movement.

Today, the organization offers a variety of programs, including anti-tobacco education, leadership training, health camps for underprivileged children, computer literacy, school supply donation programs, and more (www.globalyouthhelp.org)

On April 19, Meghan will receive the 2017 World of Children Alumni Award for expanding her impact and continuing to unlock the future for even more children with disabilities.

“This award will give us the tools and resources to continue expanding our youth leadership and empowerment programs, and to provide more young people with the tools to become leaders today,” Pasricha said in a statement.

Pasricha works at present as Vice President at Riverstone Holdings LLC, in New York City. In the past, she has worked also at Metlife, UBS and The Carlyle Group.

World of Children (www.worldofchildren.org) is led by co-founders Harry Leibowitz and Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz, retired senior executives from Procter & Gamble and Victoria’s Secret, respectively. Since they founded the organization in 1998, with the goal of setting the gold standard in child advocacy award programs, World of Children has granted more than $9 million in cash grants and program support to more than 100 Honorees who are the driving force behind programs that have served tens of millions of children worldwide.