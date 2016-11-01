Indian American Medical Group’s Meeting Draws Politicians, Doctors

By a Staff Writer

The Indian American Medical Association of Illinois held its 36th annual meeting and gala banquet Oct. 15 attended among others by Dr. Gautam Samadder, president -elect of AAPI and Raja Krishnamurthy, Democratic candidate from the 8th Congressional District of Illinois.

Also at hand at the meeting at the Meadows Club Grand Ball Room in Rolling Meadows were Dr. Gopal Lalmalani, past president of IAMA-IL and mayor of Oak Brook and Mickey Straub, mayor of Burr Ridge, and several IAMA-IL members.

Lalmalani presented a special presidential award to Dr. Samir Shah IAMA-IL president. “As we celebrate 36th years of service to our physician community, allow me to thank Dr. Shah for his gallant services to our membership as president for last two years, a rare distinction in last 35 years in the history of IAMA as most of us served for one year. His effective leadership and sheer passion for service to our members, is so obvious that he has raised the bar significantly this past years and for that we feel most grateful to him,” Lalmalani said.

Shah opened the evening gala, thanking members, board of directors and the sponsors. He stressed the importance of leadership, hard work and commitment to excellence.

He noted the new initiatives taken in 2015-2016 that resulted in 16 community health and education events in collaboration with religious and spiritual organizations like the Chinmaya Mission, Chicago, the Shreejidwar Temple in Addison, the Jain Temple of Chicago.

The grand sponsors for the event were the Goldstone Financial and Advocate Christ Hospital.

The theme of the gala banquet was “Gift of Life” organ donation, dedicated to all transplant doctors and hospitals in an address he acknowledged the challenges and progress of the transplant activity in Chicago and Illinois and thanked the IAMA leadership and members for providing excellent medical services.