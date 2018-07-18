Indian American researcher and professor at Stanford University, Akshay Venkatesh has been named a 2018 Simons Investigator in mathematics and physical sciences by the Simons Foundation.

Venkatesh was among 16 individuals named award recipients in five categories, including mathematics, physics, astrophysics, theoretical computer science and MMLS.

His research is in number theory and related fields while a major focus of his recent work has been on the topology of locally symmetric spaces, having postulated and gathered evidence for, a deep relationship between this topology and the motivic cohomology of certain algebraic varieties, according to his university bio.

On August 15, Venkatesh will start working at the Institute for Advanced Study’s School of Mathematics in Princeton, New Jersey.

Venkatesh’s contributions have been recognized internationally, and he has produced acclaimed results such as resolving the “subconvexity problem” for degree two L‐functions.

Venkatesh has served as a distinguished visiting professor in the Institute’s School of Mathematics, a C.L.E. Moore Instructor at MIT and an associate professor at New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

His research has been recognized with many awards including the Ostrowski Prize, the Infosys Prize and the Salem Prize.

He has been was invited to speak at the International Congress of Mathematicians in 2010 and will speak again in this year.

Venkatesh earned a B.Sc. at the University of Western Australia and a doctorate at Princeton University.