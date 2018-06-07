Indian American man’s body found in lake

The man who fell off a pontoon boat at Grapevine Lake in Texas on Saturday has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Indian American Venkatramreddy Velma, 38, of Irving, Texas.

According to a WFAA report, Velma’s body was recovered at about 3:30 p.m. the next day; he had fallen off of the boat and was not wearing a life jacket.

In an email, the Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas wrote that Velma’s friends called him “Ram” and he was more commonly known as “Dr. RamReddy,” who had a PhD and was a software engineer.

He leaves behind a wife and two young kids and a GoFundMe page has been set up for his family.